Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

