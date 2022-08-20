Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,022. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

