Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
