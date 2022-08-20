Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

