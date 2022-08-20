Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $24.48 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.