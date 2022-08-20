Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.