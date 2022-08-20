Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADNT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. Adient plc has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

