Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,419 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,330 shares of company stock worth $439,460. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.