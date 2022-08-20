Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 360 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.