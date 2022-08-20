Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 387 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $112.84 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

