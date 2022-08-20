Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Carter’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.79 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

