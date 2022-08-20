Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $194,153.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,392 shares of company stock worth $1,282,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.