Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Post were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

POST stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

