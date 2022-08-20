Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.31. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

