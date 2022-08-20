Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 305,224 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

