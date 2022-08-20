Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 500 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.14. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.