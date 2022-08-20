Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,965,877 shares in the company, valued at $148,017,898.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $354,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $272,463.30.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00.

VIZIO Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VZIO opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $8,811,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

