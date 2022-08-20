Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.60. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

