Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after buying an additional 155,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 37,416 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

