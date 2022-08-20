TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.08. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,911 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

