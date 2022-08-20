The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $11,138,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 318,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

