The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

