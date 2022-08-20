The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.