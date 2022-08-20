Thomas Liguori Sells 24,221 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avnet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avnet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avnet by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 147,663 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

