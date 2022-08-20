Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thor Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

