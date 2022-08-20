TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.85.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
