TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

