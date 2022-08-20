TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

