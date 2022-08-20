Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,597 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 253,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after buying an additional 915,385 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $16,914,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $14,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 545,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 117,789 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.