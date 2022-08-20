Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

QQQM stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $110.78 and a 52-week high of $167.91.

