Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindsay by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lindsay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

