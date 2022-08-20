Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,179,000 after buying an additional 174,997 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,064,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after buying an additional 156,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.