Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $82,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

