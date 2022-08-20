Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.79 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.