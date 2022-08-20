Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE RYAN opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

