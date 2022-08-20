Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,970 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
