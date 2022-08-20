Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

