Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.