Toronto Dominion Bank Has $214,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $137.27 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

