Toronto Dominion Bank Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.