Toronto Dominion Bank Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE GFL opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

