Toronto Dominion Bank Has $343,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in RLI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RLI’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

