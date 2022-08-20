Toronto Dominion Bank Has $447,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

HPP stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

