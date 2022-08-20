Toronto Dominion Bank Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:HHC opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

