Toronto Dominion Bank Has $491,000 Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 567,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

