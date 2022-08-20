Toronto Dominion Bank Has $508,000 Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Shares of LAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

