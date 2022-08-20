Toronto Dominion Bank Has $541,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rithm Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,103,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

