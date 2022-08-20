Toronto Dominion Bank Has $543,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NSA opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

