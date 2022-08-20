Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $350,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,907,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,708,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,231,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,213,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

RRX stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.