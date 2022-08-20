Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $417,000 in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MLI opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

