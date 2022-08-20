Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $441,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $74.06 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

