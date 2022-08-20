Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $482,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,468,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

